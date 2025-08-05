Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk is the least popular public figure in America, according to a new study.

Pollster Gallup found that out of a list of 14 prominent figures, the tech billionaire came dead last, ranked just below Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

Gallup asked 1,000 random American adults between July 7 and July 21 what they thought of the figures, with 61 percent of respondents having an unfavorable opinion of the Tesla boss.

Others on the list included Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden and Pope Leo XIV.

Though the overwhelming majority had negative reactions towards him, 33 percent of respondents to the survey said they liked Musk, and six percent said they had no opinion on him at all.

The world’s richest man’s fall from grace has been a speedy one, having enjoyed the self-proclaimed status of “First Buddy” to Donald Trump – currying favor with the president and his stalwart MAGA base and leading controversial efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to slash spending.

Gallup put his “net favorability rate” at -4 at the beginning of the year.

However, following an explosive fallout between the pair in early June, in which they traded blows from their respective social media platforms, Musk was ousted from Trump’s inner circle – with the president even suggesting that the South African-born businessman “go back where he came from.”

Gallup now puts his “net favorability rate” at -28.

Trump’s lack of faith and endorsement have also mirrored that of Tesla’s stocks, which have been in steady decline. The electric vehicle manufacturer last month posted a 16 percent drop in net income for the second quarter of 2025 and a 12 percent fall in revenue for the same period.

Musk and his reputation have even managed to turn people off EVs in general, according to a study by Williams College.

While Trump’s favorability was better than his former bestie’s, the president still sits at “net favorability” of -16; 57 percent of respondents hold a negative view of the president and 41 hold a positive one. Only two percent had no opinion.

Several members of the president’s close circle are viewed more positively, including vice president JD Vance, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, and even Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Netanyahu and Rubio occupy the second and third lowest spots on the poll, with -23 and -26 “net favorability” respectively.

The Independent has reached out to Tesla for comment on the poor favorability of its head honcho.