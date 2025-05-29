Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s chief policy head, has reportedly left the White House to work for Elon Musk.

Kate Miller was working as an adviser for Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency but now that the mogul’s time in Washington, D.C., is up, she is working for him “full time,” CNN reported. Sources told the network that Kate Miller has been taking the lead on communications, including arranging Musk’s interviews in connection with SpaceX’s Starship launch.

She shared content on her X account from Musk’s interviews at SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas and a quote from him about how “DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism.”

Musk officially announced his departure from the White House Wednesday after his 130-day term as a special government employee came to an end this week. Kate Miller was also considered a special government employee, which enables private sector individuals to work for the government for a limited number of days per year.

open image in gallery Kate Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, was working as an adviser for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. She has reportedly gone to work for him ‘full time.’ ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

She was assigned to head up Musk’s communications at DOGE before his transition to the White House, according to a WIRED report in February.

Her relationship to Musk was “central to DOGE’s interactions with the rest of the White House,” an official told the outlet. “She’s the key intermediary, delivering the DOGE message of the day to the rest of the administration. She’s also the one to deliver any sensitive or bad news to Musk.”

Stephen Miller and his wife of five years were both “pivotal figures in Musk’s orbit” during his stint at the White House, WIRED reported.

The couple met in 2017 when their paths crossed as they carried out some of the first Trump administration’s most controversial immigration policies. Kate Miller had landed the role of deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, while Stephen Miller was forming the administration’s family separation policy, which sparked international outcry. The work led them to the Southern border.

She went on to become press secretary to former Vice President Mike Pence in 2019. The couple married in 2020 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and have three children together.

open image in gallery Kate Miller had landed the role of deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security in 2017, while Stephen Miller was forming the administration’s controversial family separation policy. Their work led them to the Southern border. ( CQ-Roll Call/Getty )

Musk’s departure - with Kate Miller in tow - comes just a day after the Tesla CEO said he was “disappointed” in what the president refers to as his “big beautiful bill.”

The bill includes tax cuts and stepped-up efforts to enforce immigration restrictions. Musk told CBS that the legislation was a “massive spending bill” that expands the federal deficit and “undermines the work” of DOGE.

Stephen Miller hit back at the claim without naming Musk directly and said that the bill would reduce the deficit.

“DOGE cuts are to discretionary spending. (Eg the federal bureaucracy). Under senate budget rules, you cannot cut discretionary spending (only mandatory) in a reconciliation bill,” he posted on X Tuesday, shortly after Musk’s comments aired.

“So DOGE cuts would have to be done through what is known as a rescissions package or an appropriations bill.”

open image in gallery Musk officially announced his departure from the White House Wednesday after his 130-day term as a special government employee comes to an end this week. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After Musk shared news of his departure on X Wednesday evening, Stephen Miller responded in a post that praised DOGE for being “among the most valuable services ever rendered to government.”

Musk complained that he faced an “uphill battle” in politics. “The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realized,” the billionaire told The Washington Post. “I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in D.C., to say the least.”

“In terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” he said earlier this month. “I think I’ve done enough.”

The Tesla CEO didn’t get anywhere near his initial goal of cutting $1 trillion in government spending.

After four months of chaos, during which time he posed with a chainsaw, wore a cheese hat in support of a failed conservative candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, and held a Tesla car show in front of the White House, Musk is turning his attention back to his business empire.