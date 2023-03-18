Elon Musk predicts Trump will win by a ‘landslide’ in 2024 if he’s indicted

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has predicted that Donald Trump would be reelected in a “landslide victory” if the former president is criminally charged.

Mr Musk was responding to reports that Mr Trump could be indicted as early as next week. Mr Trump himself wrote on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, adding that his supporters should “protest” to “take our nation back”.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Mr Musk wrote on Twitter early Saturday.

New York City prosecutors have been closing in on a potential Trump indictment in recent weeks over the hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Ms Daniels claims she had an affair with Mr Trump, a claim the former president denies.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social early Saturday.

Trump ally Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed Mr Musk’s sentiment on Saturday.

“If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump, he will ultimately win even bigger than he is already going to win,” she tweeted.