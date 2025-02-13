Elon Musk denies that State Dept is buying $400M worth of Tesla Cybertrucks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has denied that the U.S. government is planning on purchasing $400 million worth of Tesla Cybertrucks.

The billionaire jumped on X to deny the allegations, as it was widely reported Wednesday that the Trump administration intended to spend $400 million on "armored” Tesla electric vehicles in one of the State Department’s biggest contracts of 2025.

“I’m pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least”, he swiped in a comeback to a user who highlighted the jargon in the government’s procurement forecast for 2025 had switched within hours from initially showing as “Tesla” to “Armored Electric vehicles.”

The news that the word “Tesla” vanished came Wednesday following reports from Drop Site News and the New York Times.

In the December version of the document, the item was mentioned as an “Armored Tesla”. At the time of writing, the company is no longer named.

The Independent previously reported that Elon Musk spent over $250m on political donations to help Donald Trump retake the White House this year.

open image in gallery Musk denies the allegation that the U.S. State Department intended to hand Tesla Inc. $400 million ( X/Elon Musk )

However, Musk’s half-hearted response left room for speculation as while he denied Tesla would receive $400 million, he failed to outright deny that his company would receive anything at all.

In the procurement document, the listing for “Armored Electric Vehicles” is named as a new requirement under a five-year contract at an estimated cost of between $100 and $500 million.

The omission emerged as the world’s richest man, Musk, was found to still be receiving multi-million dollar contract payouts from the U.S. government for his rocket company, SpaceX, while his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team promises to gut government spending.

Jared Holt, a researcher at London’s Institute for Strategic Dialogue, commented on the matter stating: “Musk convinced MAGA he's fighting to save their precious taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, he's teed up to win a $400 million contract making armored Tesla cars for the State Department. No talk of cutting that one, oddly enough!”

A New York Times analyses noted Wednesday that Trump and Musk are hunting for corruption “very selectively” while the president “is rolling back anticorruption efforts and ethical standards for himself and allies like Elon Musk.”

The Independent contacted the State Department and Tesla for comment.