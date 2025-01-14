Yes, Elon Musk will have office space in the White House complex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk will have office space in the White House complex as he begins work on the Department of Government Efficiency, which is hoping to cut government spending, according to The New York Times.

The office space set aside for Musk is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located right next to the White House. This would mean that Musk is likely to continue to have prominent access to President-elect Donald Trump after he takes office once again.

The billionaire has reportedly had discussions with the transition team about what level of access he will have to the West Wing in the new administration, but that remains unclear, two individuals briefed on the issue toldThe Times. Those who are allowed to move freely in the West Wing usually need a specific pass to do so.

Musk donated hundreds of millions to aid Trump during the election campaign, and has often been seen with the president-elect since his victory. He has been part of transition meetings and taken part in at least one foreign call. He has also shared his thoughts on staff and cabinet nominees.

While the Department of Government Efficiency is called a department, it’s not an official department authorized by Congress. Members of DOGE are currently working in the Washington D.C. offices of Musk’s company SpaceX. What remains unclear is the size of Musk’s team and what his status will be as he works for the administration.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s agency have been given an office in the White House complex, having previously been based out of the tech mogul’s SpaceX D.C. headquaters. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

A number of transition officials have suggested that Musk become a “special government employee,” which means that he would have fewer restrictions on personal financial disclosures compared to regular members of staff.

If he becomes a “special government employee,” Musk is likely to not take a salary. But there may be legal ramifications depending on how the incoming administration defines Musk’s position and the role of DOGE.

Every government employee, including those under the special government employee definition, is covered by a criminal conflict of interest law prohibiting them from taking part in issues where they or their family members have a financial interest. Since some of Musk’s companies have federal government contracts, that would seemingly prohibit DOGE from working on connected issues if Musk’s adopts a status as a government employee.

Musk and his staff would have to file financial disclosure forms if they become government employees but if they don’t take government salaries, the Trump administration could keep them from becoming public.

open image in gallery Musk’s official role in Trump’s government is still unclear, but DOGE has been given office space near the White House. ( via REUTERS )

Another law that could affect the work of DOGE is the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which governs boards, panels, councils, and other kinds of committees that work with entities from outside the government to give advice to the administration.

If Musk chooses not to seek special government employee status for himself or his staff and others giving their input, the law would appear to apply, according to The Times.

The legislation states that meetings of such committees are to be public and that all documents related to its work are also supposed to be publically available.

Allies of Musk have indicated that he has yet to decide if he will become a special government employee, The Times reported.