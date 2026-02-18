Nancy Mace demands CIA release all files on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has written to the CIA demanding the release of “any and all” documents it may hold relating to Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Mace posted a copy of the letter she sent to CIA Director John Ratcliffe on X (Twitter) Tuesday with the comment: “We’re calling on the Central Intelligence Agency to allow us to view any and all records, documents, photos, videos, passports, and other materials they may have in their possession relating to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Congress needs to know what, if any, relationship the CIA had with Jeffrey Epstein and what information they’re sitting on.

“Classified or not, we want to see it. The American people deserve answers about whether our intelligence agencies had connections to a child sex trafficker.”

Mace’s letter to Ratcliffe alludes to a Freedom of Information Act request made by Epstein’s lawyer, Martin Weinberg, in 201,1 asking to see any records showing his client’s alleged affiliation with the CIA, which was contained among the recent batch of files published by the Department of Justice in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

open image in gallery South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has written to the CIA asking to see ‘any and all’ files it may hold on Jeffrey Epstein ( AP )

Weinberg received a reply from the agency on July 29 that year, saying it had been “unable to locate any information or records,” and that it could neither “confirm nor deny” whether a relationship existed between Epstein and the CIA, citing FOIA exemptions for classified material.

Mace, who serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also pointed to other newly-released DOJ files that might hint at such a relationship, including a 2015 email from the sex offender to lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler in which he referred to a document that he said “looks like a cia drop.”

The congresswoman further referenced the late billionaire’s past connections to influential people at home and abroad, including former CIA director William Burns.

“At a minimum, the National Resources Division of the CIA would likely have had extensive contact with Epstein over the years, given its focus on debriefing high-level business people and investors who frequently travel abroad, do business with foreign officials, and who have links to restricted areas, which Epstein appeared to have,” Mace wrote.

“All of this suggests not only does the CIA have information on Epstein, it should have a large amount of information, over several decades, and covering many issues.

open image in gallery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, seen together in one of the many images released by the DOJ in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act ( Department of Justice )

“Given this information, we believe it is essential to Congress’ oversight responsibilities and in the public interest to understand what relationship, if any, the CIA had with Jeffrey Epstein, and what information, if any, the CIA has about Epstein and his activities.”

One of the many unresolved subplots of the Epstein saga is the question of whether or not the pedophile was ever employed as a covert intelligence operative, speculation only inflamed by the latest DOJ releases.

Mace broke with President Donald Trump during what proved to be a turbulent 2025 for her by siding with Democrats to support the release of the Epstein files against his wishes.

Her decision to add her signature to a discharge petition demanding the release of the files damaged her relationship with the White House, as it did those of other rebel Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has since retired from politics and been effectively excommunicated from Trump’s movement.

Mace is currently running for governor of her state, with the president yet to endorse her.