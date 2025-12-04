Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Never-before-seen photos and videos, released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, reveal details of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on his infamous private island.

Among the trove of unearthed images is what appears to be a dentist chair in a room adorned with decorative masks of bald men’s faces hanging on the walls, as well as another room featuring a chalkboard with the words “power,” “deception,” and “music.”

Another features a large shower room stacked with bins of towels and blankets.

“Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors,” the Democrats wrote on X. “See for yourself. We won't stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors.”

open image in gallery A spa-like room located on Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in the US Virgin Islands, with masks on the wall ( House Oversight Committee )

The new photos and videos were taken on Epstein’s island in the Caribbean, where he took women as part of his sex-trafficking ring.

The House released them on the same day members of Congress demanded answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi on when the Trump administration will release the full Epstein files.

Congress passed – and President Donald Trump signed into law – a bill that required the full files to be released in 30 days, which would be on Friday.

In a letter to Bondi, obtained by NBC News, the lawmakers are asking the attorney general to clarify if the Justice Department can meet the 30-day deadline to release the files should they find “any new evidence, information or procedural hurdles.”

open image in gallery A photo of a chalkboard, located inside an office in Epstein’s estate, shows several words scribbled ( House Oversight Committee )

In total, the Oversight Committee democrats uploaded 10 photos and four videos showing some of the interior and exterior of the lavish estate.

Epstein, once a wealthy financier, invested millions in Little St. James, an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands that he used as a private getaway – where he brought underage girls and young women to the island to sexually abuse.

Videos of the estate show palm trees scattered throughout the expansive property, surrounding multiple small buildings. In one video, a helipad can be seen located near a large in-ground pool. The paved walkway from the pool leads visitors to the beach.

The interior photographs show two large bedrooms, a sprawling bathroom, what appears to be an office and a large shower room.

open image in gallery A bedroom at Epstein’s estate on his private island, shown in photographs released by democrats on the House Oversight Committee ( House Oversight Committee )

Stacked against the wall in the large shower room are bins filled with towels and what seems to be extra linens.

In walkthrough videos of the bedrooms and their adjoining bathrooms, there appear to be few personal touches other than bottles of skincare products.

The file of photos also includes close-up photos that reveal puzzling, but inexplicable, details. One depicts a landline telephone with first names listed on speed dial buttons: Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry. Several other names appear to be censored on the phone’s directory.

Another detailed photo shows a chalkboard, seemingly located in Epstein’s office, that has various single words scribbled across it, including “Power,” “Deception,” “Truth,” and “Music.”

open image in gallery Multiple small structures were built throughout Epstein’s property ( House Oversight Committee )

Some of the writing on the chalkboard is also censored. A Democratic committee aide told CNN that any woman’s name was redacted out of an abundance of caution.

The Independent has asked the Justice Department for comment.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said they plan to release documents and files “as we receive them.”

“The survivors deserve justice and the truth. We need the Department of Justice to release all the files, NOW,” Garcia wrote.

open image in gallery A photo taken of Epstein's estate depicts what seems to be a shower room with bins of extra towels and linens ( House Oversight Committee )

House Democrats have been releasing documents and files related to the government’s investigation into Epstein as part of a push to force transparency on Epstein’s alleged ties to high-profile individuals.

Trump spent part of his 2024 campaign promising to release more information about the Epstein case. The disgraced financier died by suicide inside a New York City prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges.

His death has sparked numerous conspiracies as people believe there is more to his case and death than has been publicly released.

Epstein had connections to several prominent figures and politicians, including both Trump and former president Bill Clinton – neither has been accused of wrongdoing.

open image in gallery A landline telephone, photographed inside Epstein’s home, features several names on speed dial, some redacted ( House Oversight Committee )

Bondi said early in Trump’s return to the White House that the Epstein files and his so-called “client list” were on her desk for review. But she later retracted and in July announced no new information would be released.

That sparked fury among the MAGA base and saw several prominent lawmakers split from the president to demand the release of the files.

Trump downplayed the requests as a “hoax” led by Democrats. He continued to persist until it became clear that the House of Representatives had enough support to force a vote. Trump then reversed course and said the files should be released.

After passing in the House and Senate, Trump ultimately signed the legislation on November 19 – triggering the 30-day deadline for the Justice Department to release documents.

The legislation allows for Bondi to make redactions to protect survivors’ identities, national security or ongoing investigations. It’s unclear if any of the exemptions will delay the release by the deadline.