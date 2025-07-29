Nearly 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Epstein Files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half of Americans disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling the Epstein Files after he suddenly backtracked on his promise to release previously undisclosed information in the government’s investigation into the convicted sex offender.

In a poll of 1,089 people by the Washington Post., 58 percent said they were not happy with the way Trump was responding to issues related to the Epstein Files.

The president has riled up his supporters by asking them to move on from the Epstein Files after the FBI and Department of Justice released a memo shutting down speculation that Epstein had a “client list” of high-profile individuals. The agencies also reaffirmed that the disgraced financier died by suicide while in federal jail in 2019.

It came as a shock because Trump had previously said he would release the files, which many believe contain information about celebrities or wealthy individuals.

A mention in the file does not mean there was wrongdoing. A Department of Justice official previously told the the Journal that hundreds of names are in the documents.

Many independent and Democratic voters told the Post that they were skeptical of Trump’s sudden reversal on releasing the files, believing he is covering up information to protect himself or others.

A vast majority of Americans said in a Washington Post survey they believe the Epstein Files should be released ( Getty Images )

“Trump is not forthcoming with information. Seems a lot more likely as if he has something to hide,” a 59-year-old Massachusetts man who identifies as an independent told the newspaper.

One 73-year-old Iowa woman, who identifies as a Democrat, said: “It just feels like a cover up. If he has no involvement, why not release them?”

Speculation around Trump’s relationship with Epstein has only escalated since the president encouraged supporters to move on from the situation earlier this month at a cabinet meeting.

On July 18, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday card, referencing “secrets” and a drawing of the outline of a naked woman’s body. Trump has denied ever doing so and sued the Journal and its publisher for libel for $10 billion.

During a visit to Scotland Monday, Trump said he “never had the privilege” of visiting Epstein’s island, and had previously turned down an invitation. He has dismissed the wider story about the files as a “hoax.”

The president’s continued refusal to release the files in full has led to even some of his strongest supporters, such as Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, opposing him on the issue.

Among the Post’s survey respondents, 26 percent said they had no strong opinion on the situation, while only 16 percent said they approve of the president’s handling.

MAGA Republicans were more likely to approve of Trump’s position, with 43 percent siding with the president. Among non-MAGA Republicans, 38 percent said they approved.

“I trust the current administration and don't second guess them,” an 81-year-old Florida woman, who identifies as a MAGA Republican, told the Post.

“Because his office isn't really talking about it. Let it go already. Epstein and his girl pal are the only guilty parties,” a 61-year-old Maryland woman who identifies as MAGA said.

The Post’s findings largely reflects similar polling conducted by Quinnipiac University, which found that 63 percent of voters disapprove of the president’s handling overall, but 40 percent of Republicans approve.