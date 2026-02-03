Epstein plotted to create ‘superior gene pool’ with victims, documents suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein may have forced an underage victim to carry his child in a “Nazi”-like effort to create a “superior gene pool,” according to documents released by the Department of Justice.

Among the more than three million Epstein files released last week is a harrowing diary penned by an alleged victim, who wrote that she was a “human incubator” for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Minutes after giving birth, she wrote that the child was snatched away from her.

The contents of the diary have not been verified, and the woman’s accusations against an Epstein associate have been disputed in court. The DOJ has cautioned that the newly published files may contain “fake or falsely submitted” materials.

The first-person narrative makes several references to New Mexico, where the deceased sex offender owned a sprawling ranch outside Santa Fe. Epstein planned to use the estate to impregnate women in an effort to “seed the human race with his DNA,” The New York Times reported in 2019, citing his acquaintances and public records.

“Superior gene pool ?!? Why me? It makes no sense,” the unidentified woman wrote in the diary, which is splattered with magazine clippings and an image of a sonogram. “Why my hair color and eye color?”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein plotted to create a ‘superior gene pool’ with victims and may have fathered children, according to documents released by the Department of Justice ( US Department of Justice )

“That feels very Nazi like,” she added.

The woman claims to have given birth around 2002, when she would have been either 16 or 17 years old, according to The Times.

In the entry, she recounts the experience of going into labor, claiming that a doctor and Maxwell were both present, and that her bed was soaked in blood.

“Ghislaine said to push all the pain away,” the victim wrote. “I don't understand what is going on and no one will tell me. I can't go to school like this.”

“She was born! I heard the tiny cries,” the woman wrote. “I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her.”

open image in gallery The unnamed woman wrote in the diary that, minutes after her baby was born, the child was taken away ( DOJ )

She said she was the surrogate mother for the 4-pound baby, which she wrote was the child of Epstein and Maxwell — who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex trafficking charges.

“I am nothing but your property and incubator,” the victim continued, adding, “Unlike drugs, a child's body can be sold over and over.”

It's never been publicly confirmed that Epstein had any children.

The 32-page diary was provided to federal prosecutors by the woman’s attorneys at Wigdor LLP, according to The Times. After penning the entries, the woman filed a lawsuit against Leon Black, a private equity investor and Epstein associate, using a pseudonym in 2023. She alleged that Black raped her at one of Epstein’s properties. Black has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any criminal offense. The case remains ongoing.

Susan Estrich of Estrich Goldin, an attorney for Black, strongly disputed the claims made by the unidentified woman.

“Jane Doe is a fraud,” Estrich told The Independent. “Her actual name doesn’t appear in the database of Epstein’s victims and her birth family says she makes up stories and she fabricates ‘evidence.’ Among her most absurd and false claims are that in less than three years she was trafficked tomore than 50 men; birthed multiple children fathered by Epstein; and, suffered at least six forced abortions. None of this is true. The Wigdor firm, which represented her, has withdrawn from the case and ceased representing her. We have moved to terminate the case and obtain sanctions for her false and fraudulent claims against Mr. Black.”

When reached by The Independent, a spokesperson for Wigdor LLP declined to comment on the newly released files.

open image in gallery In 2011, a woman named Sarah emailed Epstein to congratulate the convicted sex offender on having a baby boy ( DOJ )

Other documents released by the DOJ suggest Epstein may have fathered children.

In September 2011, a woman identified as “Sarah” wrote an email to the disgraced financier, congratulating him on the birth of his child.

“Heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” the sender wrote. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions on your baby boy.”

The sender was identified as Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to The Times.

Days earlier, Boris Nikolic, a Croatian venture capitalist who was an executor to Epstein’s will, wrote to Epstein asking: “What happened with Mette now?? She wants to carry your kid? ;)”

It’s unclear who Nicolic is referring to. However, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit had a past association with Epstein, and her emails were featured in the recently released files. She has publicly expressed regret for her links to Epstein.

In her posthumous memoir, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre also claimed that Epstein and Maxwell asked her to carry their child in 2002, in what she described as a “modern-day handmaid” arrangement, according to Rolling Stone.

The latest documents were released by the DOJ on Friday in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in November. The department has said that the files may contain “fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos.”

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the “release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act.” Some lawmakers, though, have claimed that half of the government’s files remain unpublished.