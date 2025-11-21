Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An anonymous Epstein survivor spoke publicly for the first time last night, claiming that Donald Trump “must have known” about the victims.

The anonymous survivor has broken almost two decades of silence, having never even spoken to her friends or family about the abuse she endured when she was just 16 years old.

She spoke exclusively to Channel 5 News, based in the UK, on a program which aired on Wednesday evening, along with an interview of Marina Lacerda - a key witness in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.

The news comes in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s, formerly known as Prince Andrew, summons deadline today, and pressure is mounting on him to respond.

The survivor accused Trump: “He had to have known something. He had to have had an idea.

“You know, he always boasted about their friendship, but I never knew how close or how involved they were.”

open image in gallery The anonymous victim was speaking exclusively to Channel 5 in the United Kingdom ( Channel 5 )

She said, “he had pictures of them at his house together,” which she says she has seen.

“They were friends… I don't know how he couldn't have [not known].”

Trump has vehemently denied knowing the Epstein victims and has previously dismissed survivors’ stories as a “democratic hoax.”

The anonymous survivor has since responded to Trump’s dismissal by stating, “I'm not a hoax. I wish it was, but it's not. And it did. It absolutely did happen. As much as I want to pretend it didn't happen, it did, and I have to live with it for the rest of my life.”

She explains that she struggled to tell even her friends and family the true extent of what happened to her: “The only person that I've told is my boyfriend now, and that took 13 years. I felt like I've lived two different lives and pretend it never happened and then have normal conversations. Meanwhile, you're dying on the inside.”

For her accountability lies in the Epstein files, she says: “I don't know what justice looks like for me because the only person that's, you know, traumatised me and is dead. I want, you know, the people held accountable for, for the other girls. Their people are still out there, and I feel like they need… They need justice.”

open image in gallery Survivor, Marina Lacerda was just 14 years old when she met Epstein. Until two months ago, her identity was concealed and she was only known as “Minor Victim One”. Since then she has played a pivotal role in exposing Epstein’s crimes ( REUTERS )

Survivor, Lacerda was just 14 years old when she met Epstein. Until two months ago, her identity was concealed, and she was only known as “Minor Victim One”. Since then, she has played a pivotal role in exposing Epstein’s crimes.

She is now calling on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, and his close family members to give evidence in relation to crimes he has always denied.

Lacerda said, “I hope he has the balls to face up to what he did and answer the questions. Why shouldn't he?

“If I myself got accused of something this outrageous, I would want to go and at least clear my name. Clear up your name. And if you did do any wrongdoing, own up to it.

“You have a family. You have daughters. You have daughters that have daughters. Okay. If you know this is something that you've done in the past and you regret it, just say it to the world. What's the worst thing that could possibly happen now?”

Lacerda added that she believes the former prince’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, and Andrew’s daughters should be subpoenaed to give evidence.

open image in gallery Survivor, Marina Lacerda is now calling on Andrew Mountbatton Windsor, Sarah Furgeson and his daughters to give evidence. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie at a party for Sir David Frost in 1999

She said, “It would be the right thing to do for them to get subpoenaed. He said that he was having pizza with his daughters, right, if I'm not mistaken. So, it would be nice to get some transparency there, and I would hope that his daughters would speak. They would be truthful about it.

“We need to stop protecting people because they are our family. We need to start protecting people that are getting hurt by your family.”

Lacerda went into detail about the imbalanced power dynamic Epstein held over her and his victims. She said, “As a young girl coming from a third-world country, you just want to make it in the United States of America, and I was like, this is something that he could do for me.”

“He said he owned the government, he owned the banks, he owned everybody. He knew that I needed money and he knew that I needed to be legal in that country. And I think he always warned me too, like, well, you know, you're an immigrant. Just kind of like, don't mess with me because I know you're an immigrant and I'm very powerful.”

“Within that year, I think after four or five months seeing him, he raped me and then I was locked in. It was like almost a mafia.”

open image in gallery Lacerda went into detail about the imbalanced power dynamic Epstein held over her and his victims. She said, “As a young girl coming from a third-world country, you just want to make it in the United States of America, and I was like, this is something that he could do for me.” ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Lacerda was also particularly vulnerable as she had a history of trauma after being previously abused by a family member from the age of just 8 years old.

“I said, this is not that bad. This man just wants my shirt off, you know. He had pictures on his vanity. He had Bill Clinton, he had Prince Andrew. I was like, wow, this guy is somebody.”