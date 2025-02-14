Justice Department asks court to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Justice Department formally asked a court Friday to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The move was expected and was fiercely opposed by the federal prosecutors in Manhattan who brought the case.
Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove and lawyers from the department's public integrity section and criminal division in Washington filed paperwork seeking to end the case.
A judge still has to sign off on the request.
The formal move to end the prosecution came after days of turmoil in the Justice Department.
At least seven prosecutors in New York and Washington quit rather than carry out a directive to halt the case.
Among the people leaving were the interim U.S. attorney in Manhattan and a veteran prosecutor who worked on the Adams case, along with the acting chief of the public integrity section.
The Justice Department's three-page motion sought to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning the charges could be revived in the future.
This is a developing story. AP contributed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments