Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge throws out Eric Adams corruption case and sides with Trump’s DOJ

Trump’s Department of Justice had demanded federal prosecutors move to dismiss the case against Adams so he could assist the president in carrying out his agenda

Ariana Baio
in New York
Wednesday 02 April 2025 14:58 BST
Comments
Eric Adams charged with bribery and wire fraud as indictment unsealed

A federal judge in New York permanently dismissed the corruption and bribery charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday morning, siding with President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

In a lengthy order, Judge Dale E. Ho said he would dismiss the case but rejected the government’s request to dismiss the charges without prejudice – which would have allowed federal prosecutors to bring the charges again.

“In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” Ho wrote on the order.

After Trump took office in January, leaders he appointed in the DoJ requested federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York dismiss the indictment against the mayor who had signaled he would assist Trump in carrying out his mass deportation agenda and implementing other policies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had urged the federal court in New York to drop the charges against him
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had urged the federal court in New York to drop the charges against him (Kena Betancur)

The decision arrives after weeks of back-and-forth between the government, Adams’s attorney and the federal court in New York, which initially refused to comply with the DoJ’s request to dismiss the indictment against the mayor.

Adams’s case was supposed to head to trial later in April.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in