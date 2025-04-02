Judge throws out Eric Adams corruption case and sides with Trump’s DOJ
Trump’s Department of Justice had demanded federal prosecutors move to dismiss the case against Adams so he could assist the president in carrying out his agenda
A federal judge in New York permanently dismissed the corruption and bribery charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday morning, siding with President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.
In a lengthy order, Judge Dale E. Ho said he would dismiss the case but rejected the government’s request to dismiss the charges without prejudice – which would have allowed federal prosecutors to bring the charges again.
“In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” Ho wrote on the order.
After Trump took office in January, leaders he appointed in the DoJ requested federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York dismiss the indictment against the mayor who had signaled he would assist Trump in carrying out his mass deportation agenda and implementing other policies.
The decision arrives after weeks of back-and-forth between the government, Adams’s attorney and the federal court in New York, which initially refused to comply with the DoJ’s request to dismiss the indictment against the mayor.
Adams’s case was supposed to head to trial later in April.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
