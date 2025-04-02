Judge throws out Eric Adams corruption case and sides with Trump’s DOJ

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in New York permanently dismissed the corruption and bribery charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday morning, siding with President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

In a lengthy order, Judge Dale E. Ho said he would dismiss the case but rejected the government’s request to dismiss the charges without prejudice – which would have allowed federal prosecutors to bring the charges again.

“In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” Ho wrote on the order.

After Trump took office in January, leaders he appointed in the DoJ requested federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York dismiss the indictment against the mayor who had signaled he would assist Trump in carrying out his mass deportation agenda and implementing other policies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had urged the federal court in New York to drop the charges against him ( Kena Betancur )

The decision arrives after weeks of back-and-forth between the government, Adams’s attorney and the federal court in New York, which initially refused to comply with the DoJ’s request to dismiss the indictment against the mayor.

Adams’s case was supposed to head to trial later in April.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…