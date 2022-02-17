New York City mayor Eric Adams called for a return to normality in America’s largest city in response to a dramatic fall in Omicron coronavirus cases.

As local and state officials across the country have begun to roll back mask mandates and other public health measures, the city’s new mayor said voters were eager for decisive action to bring the city back to life.

“[Voters] are saying we no longer want to be controlled by this crisis. They are asking us to find a way out of this pandemic prison, away from crime, Covid and economic uncertainty,” Mr Adams told the Democratic state nominating convention on Thursday.

“They are demanding that we put forward immediate solutions, not just long-term investments. We do not need to choose between winners or losers in our economy, or ideological points on our spectrum,” he added.

Mr Adams also took a shot at workers who were reluctant to return to the office, joking that many who refused to go back into work because of the coronavirus were spending their leisure time in crowded places.

"You can’t tell me you’re afraid of Covid on a Monday and I see you in the club on Sunday,” he said.

Coronavirus cases in New York city have dropped by 62 per cent over the past two weeks, according to federal data. Hospitalisations have also decreased by 48 per cent, and 77 per cent of all residents are fully vaccinated.

Mr Adams’ comments come a week after New York governor Kathy Hochul dropped the state’s strict indoor mask mandate. Other Democratic-led states such as New Jersey and California announced similar moves, following similar drops in Omicron cases.

On Wednesday, Mr Adams held a meeting with CEOs of major companies during which he urged them to allow employees to return to offices in the city.

“Now is the time for us to get back," Mr Adams said at a press conference on Wednesday. "I’m hoping within the next few weeks, the CEOs map out a real plan of ‘this is when you need to come back.’"