Watch live: Criminal charges against Eric Adams expected to be unsealed

Watch live outside Gracie Mansion in New York City as an indictment detailing charges against mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, is expected to be unsealed on Thursday, 26 September.

Federal agents descended upon his home early that morning, hours after it was reported he was indicted on federal charges.

People dressed in suits arrived at the Gracie Mansion in SUVs.

A lawyer for the mayor told the New York Times that federal agents seized Mr Adams’ cell phone – the second time this has occurred in a year.

The indictment detailing the charges is expected to be unsealed in the Southern District of New York.

Mr Adams is the first sitting New York City mayor in modern history to face a criminal indictment.

For months, the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.

In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies.”