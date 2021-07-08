The newly declared Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York has fulfilled one of his campaign promises already by getting his ear pierced.

Eric Adams, 60, posted a clip of his piercing a day after he secured the primary victory after beating out favourites such as Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley.

The current Brooklyn borough president explained the piercing: “On the campaign trail a group of young people met with my son & me. They asked ‘how do we know you’re not like other politicians who make promises they don’t keep’. They said we’ll trust you if you promise to pierce your ear when you win the primary. Promise made, promise kept!” wrote Mr Adams on 7 July.

In the video, he is showing off his hometown pride while wearing a New York Mets mask. The piercer asks him if he is ready, to which he says yes.

After she aims the gun at his left ear, Mr Adams turns to the camera and addresses the boy he met directly.

“Already lived up to my first promise to that young man. So, if you see it on social media, young man, I told you I was going to do it and I just did what I promised. Day one living up to my promise.”

Before entering politics, Mr Adams worked for 22 years a police officer within the New York Police Department. Throughout his time in law enforcement, he tried to work for racial justice in the legal system by helping to establish 100 Blacks In Law Who Care.

He served as a New York state senator from 2006 to 2013. Following this, he was elected the Brooklyn boroughpresident, his current role.

He is a moderate Democrat who has vocalised his opposition to the ”defund the police” movement, as he explained to his supporters during the primary.

“If Black lives really matter, it can’t only be against police abuse. It has to be against the violence that’s ripping apart our communities,” he said.

The general election for the mayoral office is due to happen in November, Mr Adams will run against the Republican nominee Curtis Silwa. At the moment, Mr Adams is the favourite to win, given the city’s strong Democratic bent.