Odds on Eric Adams dropping out of NYC mayoral race spike as Trump advisers reportedly mull offering him place in administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The odds of New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropping out of the mayoral race have spiked as advisers to President Donald Trump consider offering him a place in the administration, according to a new report.

The mayoral election in November will be a competitive one with Adams and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo running as independents and state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, as the Democratic nominee.

There has been speculation Trump may intervene in the mayor’s race to thwart Mamdani, the frontrunner who has sparred with the president over his administration’s policies, such as its immigration crackdown.

Last month, The New York Times reported Trump took a call with Cuomo as he considered inserting himself into the race. A spokesman for Cuomo and Trump had denied recently speaking to each other when the reporting came out.

On Wednesday, the NYT reported, citing unnamed sources, Trump advisers have their eye on Adams for a possible role in the administration to help clear the crowded campaign field to give Cuomo a better chance of beating Mamdani.

open image in gallery The odds of New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropping out of the mayoral race have spiked as President Donald Trump reportedly mulls offering him a place in his administration ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for Adams’ campaign, told The Independent the mayor “has had no discussions with, nor has he met with, President Donald Trump regarding the mayoral race.

“The Mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Whether people believe Adams may leave the race for a position in the White House or for another reason, gamblers bet that he will drop out.

open image in gallery There has been speculation Trump may intervene in the mayor’s race to thwart Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

As of Wednesday, Polymarket, a prediction market, says there is a 75 percent chance Adams will drop out of the race based on the bets people are making. On Tuesday, the odds were just under 30 percent.

Mamdani became the frontrunner in the mayor’s race after beating Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June by 7.7 percentage points.

In a poll conducted by American Pulse Research & Polling from August 14 to 19, Mamdani led his closest competitor, Cuomo, by about 12 percentage points, 36.9 to 24.6 percent, among New York City likely voters.

Curtis Sliwa, a Republican, got 16.8 percent of voter support, and Adams trailed with 11.4 percent.