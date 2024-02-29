FBI raids home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s aide

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officials in the FBI raided the home of a longtime aide to Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday morning, the latest action in an investigation into Mr Adams’ campaign fundraising, according to reports.

The raid occurred at a home in the Bronx that belongs to Winnie Greco, a longtime aide to Mr Adams according to a report from THE CITY.

Ms Greco served as a senior policy advisor to Mr Adams last year and was paid approximately $99,700 by the city of New York. She previously helped raise money for Mr Adams’ mayoral campaign in 2021.

According to reports, FBI officials surrounded the home, located at 1447 Gillespie Avenue to carry out “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The raid comes amid an ongoing federal probe into Mr Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign, though it is unclear if Thursday’s raid is connected to the investigation.

The Independent has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Federal agents have previously raided the homes of former aides to Mr Adams. In November, the FBI searched the home of Mr Adam’s former chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs and a former aid in his international affairs office, Rana Abbasova.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at the office of the District Attorneys on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Ms Greco was under investigation by the Department of Investigation since late last year after the mayor’s office referred her to the department. Reporting from THE CITY, alleged that Ms Greco used her position in city hall to receive improper benefits.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…