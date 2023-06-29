NYC Mayor Eric Adams confronts woman at town hall with racially-charged remark

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused a white woman of speaking to him like he was on a “plantation” after being asked a question about his housing politics in an appearance at a town hall event in Washington Heights.

Mr Adams was seated along with a number of other officials at a table in the front of a gymnasium when a woman got up to ask him about rent increases at rent-stabilised apartments that are set to affect millions of New Yorkers.

“Why in New York City, where real estate is controlling you, Mr Mayor, why are we having these horrible rent increases this year and last year?” the woman asked.

Mr Adams’ approach to the direct question was to focus not on the substance of the woman’s question, but rather the style in which she asked it.

“Ok first, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me,” Mr Adams replied. “I’m the mayor of this city. And treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult — don’t stand in front like you treating someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect you deserve and engage in the conversation.”

Some members of the audience applauded Mr Adams’ response.

“Up in here in Washington Heights, treat me with the same level of respect I treat you,” Mr Adams continued. So don’t be pointing at me, don’t be disrespectful to me — speak with me as an adult, because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’m going to walk out of this room a grown man. I answered your question.”

A number of observers criticised Mr Adams for using racial identity politics to apparently try to insulate himself from a legitimate question about his policie.

Mr Adams, who won a closely-contested race to follow Bill de Blasio as mayor in 2021, has sharply divided opinion during his first term in office. He’s routinely criticised by progressives for his pro-corporate, pro-police policies, and his approval rating has dropped over the last year.

Last week, Mr Adams vetoed a package of housing bills passed by the New York City Council — angering housing activists and a number of fellow Democrats. New York City is currently one of the least affordable cities in the United States for working people.