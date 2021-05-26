Eric Garcetti: Biden taps Los Angeles Mayor as ambassador to India, report says
Danielle Zoellner
Wednesday 26 May 2021 21:52 comments
New York@dani__zoellner
President Joe Biden has selected Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the United States’s ambassador to India, the Associated Press reports.
Additionally, Mr Biden was reportedly selecting former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the matter.
No information was given as to when Mr Biden would officially announce both picks to the public. The Independent has contacted the White House for a comment.
More follows ...
