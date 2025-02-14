Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Errol Musk called his son a bad father who hasn’t been present for his many children.

The billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO and his father have had a tasty relationship over the years. Elon Musk has said in the past that his father had done “almost every evil thing you can possibly think of.” Now, his father is taking the newest shot between the two.

On a recent Wide Awake podcast episode, when Errol was asked if his son was a good father, he didn’t hold back.

“No, he hasn’t been a good father. The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny. If Elon hears this, he’s going to shoot me or something,” said Errol.

Elon’s first child, Nevada Alexander, died at the age of 10 weeks from Sudden Death Syndrome.

The interview was highlighted by The Daily Beast.

“Then he had five children, each one had their own nanny. It was a weird situation. He didn’t spend enough time with them,” Errol added.

Errol, who had Elon with Maye Musk in 1971, said the setup had some odd consequences for Elon’s and his brother Kimball’s children.

“The result is the boys and Kimball’s two boys grew up not able to cross a street,” said Errol. “Even the street outside, my daughters would say ‘Dad, you won’t believe it. Elon’s kids and Kimball’s boys, they can’t cross the road. We have to hold their hands across the road when they’re like 14 years old, can’t cross the road.’”

open image in gallery Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office. Musk’s own dad didn’t hold back saying the world’s richest man ‘hasn’t been a good father’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The South African former engineer and emerald dealer then made the bizarre claim that the upbringing was the reason one of Kimball’s children and one of Elon’s are transgender.

“Elon’s got to deal with it. It’s, it’s a bit worrying,” said Errol.

Elon’s estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, has emerged as a strong critic of her father. The 20-year-old has distanced herself after becoming an adult. Her mother, Justine Musk, has six children with Elon.

Elon Musk is the father of 12 children, bringing his young son X as he goes about his business in Washington, D.C. including during a press conference in the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump.

open image in gallery Musk in recent days has been treating the White House as a personal daycare, bringing his kids to press conferences and meeting world leaders ( @narendramodi via X via REUTERS )

Elon appears to be treating the White House as his own personal daycare, bringing three of his children, X, Azure, and Strider, to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House Thursday. Elon’s ex-wife, musician Grimes, shared her displeasure with X’s newfound exposure, especially at the press conference.

“He should not be in public like this,” she wrote on Musk’s social media platform X.

The billionaire and Grimes have two other children: Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

In November 2021, Elon had twins, Strider and Azure, with the director of his company Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. They had another child in 2024.