US ambassador to Russia visits detained reporter Evan Gershkovich

Detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershovich received his first visit from a US official – the ambassador to Russia – on Monday as he awaits trial on espionage charges that the US government and international human rights organisations have denounced as fabricated.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy wrote in a statement released throught the US Embassy that Mr Gershovich “remains strong” and reiterated that the US believes the charges against him to be politcally motivated.

“I visited @WSJ’s Evan #Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison - the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release. #FreeEvan,” wrote Ms Tracy.

It’s the first direct confirmation of the imprisoned journalist’s status from a US official since Mr Gershovich was first arrested nearly three weeks ago. US journalists and other advocates for the right to a free press have rallied in support of his release across social media.

The US State Department last week released a statement accusing the Russian goverment of falsely imprisoning Mr Gershovich, arguing that claims he was committing espionage on behalf of the US were false. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed “grave concern” about the arrest on a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in April.

A longtime resident of Moscow, Mr Gershovich has worked at a number of news organisations as a Russia correspondent before joining the Journal. His imprisonment comes amid months of heightened US-Russia tensions directly resulting from the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and Washington’s efforts to lead a global campaign of support for Ukraine’s military in response.

He released a statement through his newspaper on 5 April in which he appeared to be in good spirits.

“I want to say that I am not losing hope,” he wrote at the time.

In the same letter, he added: “Mom, you unfortunately, for better or worse, prepared me well for jail food...For breakfast they give us hot creamed wheat, oatmeal cereal or wheat gruel. I am remembering my childhood.”