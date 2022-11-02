Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EXPLAINER: What happens if Election Day gets disrupted?

It’s Election Day, and you’ve decided you’re going to vote in person

Mike Catalini
Wednesday 02 November 2022 15:57
Election 2022 Texas Early Voting
Election 2022 Texas Early Voting
(Copyright 2022)

It's Election Day, and you've decided you're going to vote in person. You get there and — choose your own adventure — maybe the power is out at the building or there aren't enough paper ballots or poll workers, or poll watchers somehow interfere with ballot casting.

There are only so many options voters have. Wait; or leave and come back later if your schedule allows for it. Planning for the unforeseen could be helpful.

Many voters will see no trouble at all casting a ballot. For others, new voting procedures in some states and the effects of persistent falsehoods about former President Donald's claims about losing in 2020 are already having an effect.

WHO DECIDES HOW TO HANDLE DISRUPTIONS?

Elections in the United States are decentralized, with county and local officials across 50 states responsible for carrying out the balloting and tabulating votes. So where a disruption unfolds will determine which official decides how to handle it.

Recommended

In Wisconsin, where Trump and others were quick to inaccurately allege fraud, poll workers are preparing for potential disruptions as part of their training.

WILL MY VOTE COUNT?

Election watchers and civil rights advocates point out that voter intimidation, which could include aggressive questioning about citizenship status, is illegal. They advise looking up your state officials and reporting such behavior.

If you're at the polling place where you believe you're registered but are being turned away you can request a provisional ballot, which will be counted after officials determine your eligibility to cast a ballot.

Also, don't get out of line if you're already in it when polls close, experts say, because you should still have the opportunity to cast your ballot.

WHAT ELSE CAN I DO?

There's nothing like a good plan, experts say.

Voters are facing new congressional maps this year after redistricting, so making sure you know who you're voting for up and down the ballot is key, says Jeanette Senecal, the League of Women Voters' senior director of mission impact. Also, if you can, try to head to the polls at off-peak times, like the late morning and after lunch.

“Checking your name, avoiding the crowd, knowing what's on your ballot — all of those things can help voters have a less stressful, easier Election Day experience,” she says.

___

AP journalist Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

Recommended

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in