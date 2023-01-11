Biden says FAA doesn’t know cause of outage that has grounded flights across US

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said top Transportation Department and Federal Aviation Administration officials aren’t sure what has caused a computer outage that led the FAA to halt aviation takeoffs across the US earlier in the day but suggested the cause would be known soon.

Mr Biden told reporters at the White House that he’d spoken earlier with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who’d told him his department had not yet determined what brought down a nationwide computer system responsible for distributing must-read bulletins known as Notices to Air Missions.

"I just spoke with Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him ... I told them to report directly to me when they find out,” he said.

Mr Biden pointed out that planes currently in the air can land but new flights cannot take off at the moment.

“They don't know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time,” he added.

Mr Buttigieg also weighed in on the outage on Twitter, writing that he has been “in touch” with the FAA about the computer outage, which he described as “affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots”.

“FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden had a “full briefing” on the matter. She further explained that the FAA has “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point,” and said Mr Biden has “directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes”.

At 8.16 am ET, the FAA announced it had allowed takeoffs to resume at two of the largest airports in the US, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency said it expects to allow departures at other airports to resume at 9.00 am.