‘We now know the truth about Facebook’s destructive impact’, whistleblower says

The former Facebook employee who told 60 Minutes over the weekend that Facebook’s own internal research says it is causing conflicts and exacerbating divisions across the world urged Congress to act during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Frances Haugen stated that the American public now knows “the truth about Facebook's destructive impact” and added, “we still have time to act, but we must act now”.

“Until the incentives change, Facebook will not change," Ms Haugen told the subcommittee. "Left alone, Facebook will continue to make choices that go against the common good — our common good."

More follows...