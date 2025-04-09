Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Meta whistleblower is set to testify before Congress about how she witnessed the company “undermine‬ U.S. national security,” according to a report.

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former Facebook employee who released an explosive memoir last month accusing the social media giant of retaliating against her after she reported sexual misconduct, is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism Wednesday with another revelatory allegation: the company was engaged in “illegal and dangerous activities” with China.

Wynn-Williams worked at Facebook for seven years, starting in 2011. As director of global public policy, she worked closely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg. Throughout her tenure, she saw company executives “undermine U.S. national security” and said they “lied about what they were doing with the‬ ‭Chinese Communist Party to employees, shareholders, Congress and the‬‭ American public,” her introductory statement, obtained by NBC News, states.

A Meta spokesperson slammed her planned remarks as being “divorced from reality and riddled with false claims” in a statement shared with The Independent. “While Mark Zuckerberg himself was public about our interest in offering our services in China and details were widely reported beginning over a decade ago, the fact is this: we do not operate our services in China today.”

open image in gallery Former Facebook employee Sarah Wynn-Williams plans to testify to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism about how Meta ‘undermined U.S. national security’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wynn-Williams plans to testify that she saw executives working “‘hand in glove’” with the Chinese Communist Party to construct and test‬‭ custom-built censorship tools that silenced and censored their critics.”

The whistleblower also plans to testify that Meta provided China with access to users’ data, including that of Americans.

“Meta has been willing to‬ ‭ compromise its values, sacrifice the security of its users, and undermine‬ ‭ American interests to build its China business. It’s been happening for years,‬ ‭ covered up by lies, and continues to this day,” she plans to tell the subcommittee.‭

Meta began offering products and services in China as early as 2014, she claims. The tech giant constructed a “physical pipeline” connecting the United States and China that would have allowed the Chinese Communist Party to intercept Americans’ personal data.

“The only reason China does not currently have access to U.S. user data through this pipeline is because Congress stepped in,” she plans to say.

The following year, the company started briefing the Chinese Communist Party. These briefings included discussions around critical emerging technologies, including AI, with the “explicit goal being to help China outcompete American companies,” according to her statement.

“There’s a straight line you can draw from these briefings to the recent revelations that China is developing AI models for military use, relying on Meta’s Llama model,” she plans to testify. “Meta’s internal documents describe their sales pitch for why China should allow them in the market by quote ‘help[ing] China increase global influence and promote the China Dream.’”

open image in gallery Meta is led by Mark Zuckerberg. Meta executives ‘lied about what they were doing with the‬ ‭Chinese Communist Party to employees, shareholders, Congress and the‬‭ American public,’ Wynn-Williams plans to tell a Congressional subcommittee ( AP )

In her book Careless People, Wynn-Williams accused the tech giant of firing her in 2017 after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against her boss Joel Kaplan, who was then-vice president for global public policy.

Meta previously told The Independent in a statement that she was fired for “poor performance and toxic behavior” and noted that an investigation into the incident determined that she made “misleading and unfounded allegations of harassment.” Kaplan now serves as chief global affairs officer.

After her memoir was published in March, Meta sought to prevent her from further promoting the book, claiming that the allegations violated a non-disparagement clause in her severance agreement.

The company described Wynn-Williams’ allegations detailed in her memoir as “a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives.”

A legal representative for Wynn-Williams shared a statement with The Independent last month: “Meta has made a number of false and inconsistent statements about Sarah since the news of her memoir broke. The events that led to her departure from Meta are described in detail in the memoir, and while Meta’s statements are trying to mislead the public, the book speaks for itself.”

One day after the tech giant filed an arbitration demand, an arbitrator temporarily prohibited her from amplifying or repeating “disparaging, critical or otherwise detrimental comments.”

In her prepared remarks, Wynn-Williams described the block as a “legal gag order” that includes speaking to lawmakers. Still, she plans to say, “I am here at considerable‬ ‭ personal risk because you have the power and the authority to hold them‬‭ accountable.”

In his March 12 arbitration decision, the arbitrator clarified that the order didn’t prevent Wynn-Williams from “giving any testimony” or “cooperating” with a government agency during its investigation. There was never any prohibition on her testifying to Congress, Meta has said.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Wynn-Williams for clarification.