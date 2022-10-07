Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Democratic operatives running ‘pink slime’ network of fake local news sites, investigation claims

Left and right both using faux local news to support candidates

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 07 October 2022 21:48
Comments
Sinclair Broadcasting Group coordinates anti-fake news script across tens of local news stations in US

Ahead of the 2022 midterms, a group of Democratic operatives based in Washington, DC, and Florida have quietly set up a nationwide network of sites designed to mimic local news outlets, according to an investigation from Axios.

Writers from the Washington-based progressive news site The American Independent are beaming out content to at least 51 different news sites with local-sounding names, like the Milwaukee Metro Times and Mecklenburg Herald, all of which say they’re run by a Florida-based company called Local Report Inc.

The outlets, based in midterm swing states like Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, feature a mix of aggregated news stories, sports results, and content with a partisan slant, the investigation found.

The precise nature of the ownership of these sites remains opaque, but suggests a larger Democratic mission.

The American Independent was launched by the powerful Democratic operative and fundraiser David Brock, who also created left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America. The group is funded in part by nonprofit arm of American Bridge, an opposition research focused Democratic super PAC.

Recommended

The Independent has contacted The American Independent for comment.

"It’s been widely reported that where local news outlets shut down, dis- and misinformation grows," American Independent executive editor Jessica McCreight told Axios. "To combat this challenge, The American Independent has expanded to bring readers local, fact-based news and information on topics and issues that impact their communities."

Much of the content on the nationwide network of sites described in the investigation appears to come from six American Independent writers, Axios found.

Typical stories appear similar to a mainstream local news site, such as a May piece in the Wisconsin Lake Times touting Democratic governor Tony Evers’ investment in internet broadband access.

Other articles, like a September write-up in the Valley Gazette, go out of their way to jab Republicans.

The piece describes GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake “leaving poor and working class residents to fend for themselves” and proposing tax policies that will mean “public infrastructure will decay further making life even more difficult in the Grand Canyon state,” as the author writes.

Contrary to mainstream journalistic standards, the piece does not indicate Ms Lake’s comment was sought for the article.

The articles appear to be having an effect on mainstream Democratic messaging, with the Stacey Abrams campaign, the Democratic parties of Georgia and Michigan, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee all broadcasting articles from the network on their communications channels.

In September, NewsGuard, a group which monitors journalistic standards, argued The American Independent is responsible for supporting another network of so-called “pink slime” journalism sites, a reference to meat filler used in fast food restaurants.

Partisan media is a strategy that’s been used by both parties in the US, and was arguably pioneered on the right, from the conservative halls of Fox News, to companies like Metric Media, which set up 1,200 local news-style sites that back the GOP ahead of the 2020 elections.

Recommended

Among the most influential of such conservative networks is Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns numerous local TV news stations. Sinclair outlets broadcast the company’s right-leaning National Desk news programme, and have been previously shown to feature reporters reading from the same politically charged scripts at channels across the country.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in