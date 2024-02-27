Fulton County prosecutor’s divorce attorney ordered to testify in Fani Willis probe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

​​​​A former law partner to the lead prosecutor in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia has been ordered to return to the witness stand to testify about Nathan Wade’s relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Terrence Bradley – who was also Mr Wade’s divorce attorney – had previously cited attorney-client privilege to shield his statements to the court. Attorneys for Mr Trump and his co-defendants in the sprawling criminal case have argued that Mr Bradley’s testimony could reveal key details about the timeline of Mr Wade’s relationship with Ms Willis, including whether it contradicts testimony about the nature of their relationship.

After a closed-door meeting with Mr Bradley on Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee notified attorneys by email that certain communications between Mr Bradley and Mr Wade are not protected by attorney-client privilege.

He could return to the witness stand as early as Tuesday.

In his email to attorneys, the judge noted that there is a “very short window” for Mr Bradley’s appearance, given his “medical emergency brought to the Court’s attention”. The clients and their attorneys may appear virtually.

Judge McAfee has also scheduled closing arguments on the matter for Friday.

Terrence Bradley appears on the witness stand on 16 February. (Getty Images)

Mr Trump and his co-defendants have accused Ms Willis of financially benefiting from the case by hiring Mr Wade – a lead outside prosecutor with whom she was romantically involved.

Both she and Mr Wade both have argued that their romantic relationship, which is now over, began in early 2022, months after he was hired.

Mr Wade’s signed affidavit in the case states that he and Ms Willis “developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship” that year.

He stated he has no financial interest in the case, that no funds from his hiring have been shared with Ms Willis, and that they have never shared any financial accounts, expenses or housing.

During fiery hearings on the matter, Ms Willis testified that the couple began dating in March or April of 2022 and ended their romantic relationship in the summer of 2023.

She accused a defence attorney who is leading the allegations against her of repeatedly mischaracterising her testimony and repeating “lies” about her personal life.

“You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” she said. “I’m not on trial. No matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

If the judge determines that the allegations are substantiated, Ms Willis and her entire prosecution team could be disqualified from the case, which would then trigger a re-appointment process – something that would continue to delay the major criminal case against the former president

Mr Trump and his co-defendants are accused of participating in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020, including a statewide pressure campaign against election officials and poll workers.

Four defendants – including three Trump-allied attorneys – have already pleaded guilty, leaving Mr Trump and a dozen others to face charges connected to the alleged racketeering scheme. The remaining defendants including Mr Trump have all pleaded not guilty.