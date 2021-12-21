The fastest growing US states as people flee New York and DC

Americans are packing up and moving away from cities like New York City and Washington DC for greener pastures in states like Texas and Idaho as the Covid-19 pandemic has driven migration away from the heavily-concentrated northeast, according to new US Census Bureau figures.

In the data released this week, Washington DC saw the largest by-percent population decrease, losing nearly 3 per cent of its total population primarily to domestic migration. New York state saw the largest cumulative population decrease in 2020, losing more than 350,000 to domestic migration and seeing a drop of nearly 320,000 o

In contrast, the American south was the only region to see positive net migration in 2020. Texas saw more than 170,000 people move to the state from elsewhere inside the US in 2020, contributing to the largest annual and cumulative population gains of any state.

Idaho was the fastest-growing state, and saw its population grow 3.4 per cent between April 2020 - April 2021. Again, the main driver of the gain was domestic migration.

More follows...