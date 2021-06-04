Biden declares ‘confidence’ in Fauci as Jill joins him for New York media blitz
Thousands of doctors emails from beginning of pandemic released this week
Louise Hall
Friday 04 June 2021 16:15 comments
President Joe Biden has insisted that he is “very confident” in Doctor Anthony Fauci as First Lady Jill Biden announces a media blitz alongside the infectious disease expert in New York following an ongoing saga surrounding newly released emails.
