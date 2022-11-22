Jump to content

Fauci gives ‘final message’ to Americans in last public briefing after 54 years of service

Andrew Feinberg
Tuesday 22 November 2022 17:20
<p>White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci briefs the press for the final time on 22 November 2022</p>

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci briefs the press for the final time on 22 November 2022

(Screen grab)

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said his work fighting the novel coronavirus that shut down huge swaths of the US for much of 2020 was “just a fragment” of his work over 54 years in government service and four decades heading the National Allergy and Infectious Disease Institute during his final appearance in the White House briefing room before he retires in December.

Dr Fauci told reporters he would “let other people judge the value” of his accomplishments over his decades in the public health field and said he wants to be remembered as someone who gave his full measure for every day of his career.

“What I would like people to remember about what I've done is that every day for all of those years, I've given it everything that I have and I've never left anything on the field,” he said. “So if they want to remember me — whether they judge rightly or wrongly what I've done — I gave it all I got for many decades.

More follows...

