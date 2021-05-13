Dr Anthony Fauci has officially cleared the way for anybody who is vaccinated to be without a mask or face covering when outdoors.

On Thursday, the chief medical adviser told CBS’s ‘This Morning’ it was safe for any American who has received a vaccine to be without a mask.

“If you are vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask outside,” the chief medical adviser told CBS, and admitted: “We’re in a very unusual situation.”

“If you are going into a completely crowded situation, where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask. But at any other time, if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask”

The assurance from the US’s top infectious diseases expert follows a relaxation in federal guidelines for mask wearing outdoors.