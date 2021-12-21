Fauci says Fox should ‘fire’ host after ‘kill shot’ comment

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr Anthony Fauci, is calling for the firing of a Fox News host after the broadcaster encouraged a crowd of young conservatives to “ambush” him and urged them to go for a rhetorical “kill shot”.

The violent rhetoric was used by The Five co-host Jesse Watters during an address to the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA over the weekend. On day three of the group’s conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Mr Watters described how someone could go viral on social media with a public confrontation with Dr Fauci.

At one point, he switched over to almost exclusively gun-related metaphors: “Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot....whew, with an ambush, deadly. Because he doesn’t see it coming,” said Mr Watters.

Dr Fauci responded on CNN’s New Day, when asked about the quote by John Berman.

“That’s awful that he said that. And he’s going to go very likely unaccountable. I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him. I mean, that’s crazy. The guy should be fired on the spot,” said Dr Fauci.

More follows...