Fauci says Fox should ‘fire’ host after ‘kill shot’ comment
Watters urged crowd to go for rhetorical ‘kill shot’ in ‘ambush’ of Fauci
The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr Anthony Fauci, is calling for the firing of a Fox News host after the broadcaster encouraged a crowd of young conservatives to “ambush” him and urged them to go for a rhetorical “kill shot”.
The violent rhetoric was used by The Five co-host Jesse Watters during an address to the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA over the weekend. On day three of the group’s conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Mr Watters described how someone could go viral on social media with a public confrontation with Dr Fauci.
At one point, he switched over to almost exclusively gun-related metaphors: “Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot....whew, with an ambush, deadly. Because he doesn’t see it coming,” said Mr Watters.
Dr Fauci responded on CNN’s New Day, when asked about the quote by John Berman.
“That’s awful that he said that. And he’s going to go very likely unaccountable. I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him. I mean, that’s crazy. The guy should be fired on the spot,” said Dr Fauci.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies