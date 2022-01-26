Members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team and public health officials have emphatically rejected baseless claims from a guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News programme alleging that vaccines are “dangerous and ineffective”.

Asked to respond to Alex Berenson’s remarks on the network, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Rochelle Walensky pointed to data showing that people who are vaccinated against the disease are “68 times less likely to die than if you are unvaccinated.”

“Our hospitals are full of people who are unvaccinated,” she said on 26 January.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said “the facts are stunningly obvious when you look at the hospitalisation and deaths among unvaccinated versus vaccinated versus vaccinated and boosted.”

“There really isn’t much to say about that but to say that the facts speak for themselves,” he added.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday night, Mr Berenson claimed that mRNA Covid-19 vaccines “need to be withdrawn from the market now.”

“No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point,” he said.

