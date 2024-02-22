FBI informant arrested again, despite previous judge’s order

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former FBI informant — who was arrested last week in Las Vegas — was arrested again on the same charges after being accused of making false statements against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Alexander Smirnov was arrested on 22 February — the second time this month — on the same charges and based on the initial indictment following an arrest warrant issued from California, a Thursday filing states.

His attorneys are asking the court for an immediate release and say he has not set foot in the state of California since being released from custody on 20 February, days after he was arrested on 14 February. A magistrate judge in Nevada granted Mr Smirnov’srelease on various conditions.

“He has fully remained fully compliant with his conditions of release since his court-ordered release,” the filing states. The former FBI informant was arrested while having a meeting with his attorney at his law office.

“The fact that the Defendant was attending a legal consultation meeting at his attorneys’ office contradicts the notion that he is a risk of flight,” his lawyer wrote.

His lawyers wrote that no order setting a date and time for Smirnov’s appearance and detention hearing in California had been set at the time of the filing on Thursday.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury, states Mr Smirnov allegedly “provided false derogatory information” to agents about President Biden and Hunter Biden.

He was charged with two counts: providing a false statement to a government agent and creating a falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Smirnov made the false allegations to agents in June 2020, when he allegedly told them about two meetings with an executive from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company which employed Hunter Biden as an attorney and later as a member of its corporate board.

Mr Smirnov allegedly told agents that “executives associated with Burisma, including Burisma Official 1, admitted to him that they hired [Hunter Biden] to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems”.

In a statement given toThe Independent, attorneys for Smirnov said that their client “was rearrested on an arrest warrant issued from the same Court where he was planning on voluntarily appearing when required.”

“He had previously been released by a federal Magistrate Judge after a full and complete hearing where both sides were heard. He was inside ourlaw office at the time of his arrest, preparing his defense. We arepursuing lawful remedies to once again seek his release,” the statement said.