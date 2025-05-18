Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino slammed former FBI Director James Comey for bringing “shame to the FBI badge, yet again” after he posted a picture reading “86 47,” which many have perceived as a call to “get rid of” the 47th President.

"Former FBI Director James Comey brought shame to the FBI badge, yet again, this past week," Bongino wrote on X. "The Director and I spend an inordinate amount of time cleaning up messes left behind by former Director Comey. And his latest actions are no exception."

Comey, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017, sparked outrage from the right after sharing a photo Thursday showing seashells written out to say “86 47.”

The phrase “86 47” is widely understood to mean to “get rid of” the 47th president – Trump.

open image in gallery James Comey (above) brought “shame” to the FBI badge after sharing a photo reading “86 47,” the current FBI deputy director claims. ( AP )

Comey, who later deleted the post, wrote online that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence” and said his photo was being misinterpreted.

The former FBI director also took heat from his former boss, who continued to fan the flame on Sunday by sharing posts about Comey’s commentary on his own Truth Social platform.

“The term 86 was used by gangsters when they wanted someone disposed of, or murdered. Take them 8 miles out and bury them 6 feet under. If James Comey didn't understand the shell depiction, why did he feel the need to post it?” one person who Trump reposted wrote.

open image in gallery Comey shared an image of seashells reading “86 47” on Instagram on Thursday. ( James Comey/Instagram )

Another claimed: “Nothing says more the Trump assassination attempt was an inside job, than James Comey calling openly in the internet for another Trump assassination. Prove me wrong!”

Trump also insisted that Comey was being intentional with the post, telling Fox News on Friday: “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director, and you don’t know what that meant, that meant ‘assassination,’ and it says it loud and clear.”