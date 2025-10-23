Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI has shared new surveillance footage of the suspect who planted pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters, the night before the January 6 riots, and offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The new video shows the as-yet unidentified suspect walking through Washington, D.C., before and after the pipe bombs were placed on the night of January 5, 2021.

One clip shows the suspect walking toward the DNC headquarters before sitting down on a bench outside the building. The individual later stands up and walks past the building, with a backpack in their hand, before eventually turning around and retracing their steps through the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The person returns to the DNC building and places a pipe bomb underneath the bench around 7:54 p.m.

The video later shows the suspect walking toward the RNC headquarters, holding the backpack at arm's length from their body. The suspect can be seen in the footage walking through an alley behind the building, then retracing their steps.

open image in gallery The FBI released new surveillance footage of the suspect believed to have placed pipe bombs outside of the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., the night before the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ( FBI Washington Field )

The bomb was planted in the alley behind the building around 8:16 p.m. The suspect is last seen on footage at 8:18 p.m wearing the backpack on their shoulders and walking away from the alley.

“The bomb is believed to have been placed shortly before this video based on how the suspect is carrying the backpack,” the FBI states.

The law enforcement agency is offering up to a $500,000 reward for information to help identify the suspect.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we’re releasing an updated video fo the suspect, which includes previously unreleased footage, higher quality video, and longer clips of the subject’s movements,” the FBI wrote.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet 7 inches, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and black-and-gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf Shoes with a yellow swoosh logo that night. Fewer than 25,000 of these sneakers were sold between August 2018 and January 2021, the FBI said. The suspect also used a backpack to transport the devices.

open image in gallery Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Trump claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” ( AFP via Getty Images )

The bombs did not detonate but the FBI has described them as being “viable,” warning that they “could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders.”

The bombs were at least partially made up of 1x8 inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips and homemade black powder, the agency has said.

The devices were discovered on the afternoon of January 6 as police responded to rioting at the Capitol. The discovery prompted the evacuation of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from the DNC headquarters.

Authorities have charged over 1,500 people in connection with the Jan 6 riots but they have not been able to track down the suspect involved in the attempted pipe bombing.

open image in gallery Footage showed the suspect walking through the Capitol Hill neighborhood before placing bombs outside both buildings ( FBI Washington Field )

Supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, claiming it has been “stolen.” One police officer was killed, nearly 150 officers were injured and four rioters died in the attack. The riot caused over $1 million in damages.

When he returned to the White House in January, one of President Trump’s first official acts was commuting the sentences of hundreds of rioters, many of whom were convicted of violent offenses against members of law enforcement.