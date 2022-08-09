Jump to content
FBI seized 10 boxes of evidence in raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home: report

Seizure reportedly not part of January 6 investigation

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 09 August 2022 22:58
Comments
Donald Trump says Florida Mar-a-Lago estate has been 'raided' by FBI

The FBI seized about 10 boxes of material from Donald Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The search was part of the Justice Department’s investigation into how the former president handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.

It is unrelated to DOJ’s separate inquiry into the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, a probe that is reportedly also focusing in part on the former president.

In January, the National Archives and Records Administration seized 15 boxes of sensitive White House material that it said was improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago, going against strict processes in federal law for archiving presidential documents.

The Tuesday search on Mr Trump’s Palm Beach club indicates that the FBI proved to the judge who approved its search warrant that the agency had probable cause to believe a crime had been committed, and that a search of Mar-a-Lago might yield evidence, The New York Times reports.

The former president maintained that the search was a politically driven attempt to derail his potential political comeback.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr Trump wrote in a statement. “Such an assault could only take place in broken, third-world countries.”

“They even broke into my safe!” he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

