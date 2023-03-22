Federal Reserve raises interest rates by a quarter-point and calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
The Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday as it attempted to reassure markets that the global banking system is secure.
The central bank announced that it would move its target funds range for the federal funds rate to between 4.75 to 5 per cent.
“Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement. “Job gains have picked up in recent months and are running at a robust pace; the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.”
The Federal Reserve’s announcement also alluded to recent trouble with the financial system after the collape of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month and the fall of Signature Bank.
“The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient,” the statement said. “Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”
