Federal Reserve announces fourth straight interest rate hike to combat inflation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive interest rate increase on Wednesday as it seeks to combat inflation in the US economy.

The central bank said in a statement that while job gains, Russia’s assault on Ukraine and related economic activity have increased inflationary pressures across the globe.

“The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” it said in a statement.

As a result, the Federal Reserve said in a statement that it would raise the interest rate by three and three-fourths of a point to four per cent, also known as 75 basis points.

“The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time,” it said. “In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”