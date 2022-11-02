Federal Reserve announces fourth straight interest rate hike to combat inflation
The Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive interest rate increase on Wednesday as it seeks to combat inflation in the US economy.
The central bank said in a statement that while job gains, Russia’s assault on Ukraine and related economic activity have increased inflationary pressures across the globe.
“The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” it said in a statement.
As a result, the Federal Reserve said in a statement that it would raise the interest rate by three and three-fourths of a point to four per cent, also known as 75 basis points.
“The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time,” it said. “In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies