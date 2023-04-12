Ro Khanna calls on fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein to resign from US Senate

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

California lawmaker Ro Khanna has called on fellow Democrat, US Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign from office saying it was “obvious she can no longer fulfil her duties.”

Representative Khanna became the first elected member of Congress to ask for the 89-year-old senator for California to stand down as she has not cast a vote since being diagnosed with shingles in February.

“It’s time for (Feinstein) to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfil her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Ms Feinstein, who is the oldest member of the US Senate, has said she will not stand again in 2024 but insisted she planned on seeing out her term.

Because of her illness, she has been unable to take part in 58 out of 82 Senate votes so far in 2023, according to The San Francisco Chronicle

Ms Feinstein is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democrats hold a slender majority of 11 votes to 10 for Republicans.

For judicial nominees to be sent to the Senate floor a majority of the committee’s members need to be present to vote, with a tie meaning that it does not proceed.

.@jonlovett on Dianne Feinstein:



She is now preventing us from being able to confirm judges... As sad as it is to see someone who has had an incredibly storied and important career... Dianne Feinstein should no longer be in the Senate. She should resign. pic.twitter.com/aPPMVUJuq2 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) April 11, 2023

the situation has left Democrats concerned about their ability to push through Joe Biden’s nominations of judges, according to NBC News.

Jon Lovett, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama who hosts Pod Save America, called for Ms Feinstein to resign on his podcast on Tuesday.

“Dianne Feinstein should no longer be in the Senate. She should resign. And more people should be calling on her to resign,” he said.