Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ferris Bueller actor revives famous catch-phrase to beg Trump-supporting Devin Nunes to return to Congress

Ben Stein, the monotoned economics teacher in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, calls for ‘Nunes, Nunes, Nunes’ to return to Congess

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 21 August 2022 21:31
Comments
<p>Ben Stein has reprised his economics teacher character from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off</p>

Ben Stein has reprised his economics teacher character from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

(Ben Stein/Truth Social)

Outspoken Republican activist Ben Stein has revived his famous catch-phrase from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to plead with former GOP congressman Devin Nunes to run for office again.

Mr Stein, 77, posted a clip to Truth Social on Sunday mimicking the “Bueller, Bueller, Bueller” line delivered by his monotoned economics teacher in the 1986 comedy.

“Nunes, Nunes, Nunes, we have to have Nunes here because there has to be at least one person here who tells the truth,” he said.

“Please come back. We need at least one person that tells the truth.”

Mr Stein, a Republican commentator and lawyer, is a former speechwriter to presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Recommended

He went on to have minor roles in dozens of movies and TV shows and co-hosted a Comedy Central game show Win Ben’s Money with Jimmy Kimmel from 1997 to 2003.

Mr Stein has a history of making controversial statements about race, politics and education.

In 2016, he reprised the Ferris Bueller line in a campaign advert for GOP Senator Chuck Grassley.

Devin Nunes, a 10-term Republican from California, resigned from the House in December to become CEO of Donald Trump’s social media company Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in