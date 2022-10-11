Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has given his first in-person interview describing how his life is different since he suffered a stroke before the May primary.

Mr Fetterman spoke with NBC News’ Dasha Burns while using closed captioning. He is currently running against former television physician Mehmet Oz for a crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

The Democrat said that it affected every aspect of his life.

“It changes everything,” he said. “Basically having a conversation with your wife, to having a conversation with your children, just things, especially early after the stroke, the ability to really understand what I’m being heard.”

Dr Oz has argued that Mr Fetterman is using the stroke to dodge debates. After Dr Oz’s campaign released a statement saying he would pay for any medical personnel during a potential debate, Mr Fetterman pulled out of the face-off.

Mr Fetterman mentioned that sometimes he will skip a word or slur two words together but that he is able to understand what is being said to him as long as he has closed captionining.

He mentioned that he was not frustrated now that he has to change the way he lives.

“It's not frustration. It's just a challenge actually,” he said. “I started very empathetic before having a stroke. But now after having that stroke, I really understand, you know, much more, kind of, the challenges that Americans have day in and day out.”

He added that his memory and cognitive functions are not affected.

“When our doctor has already given a letter saying that I’m able to serve and to be running. And then I think there’s — you can’t be any more transparent than standing up on a stage with 3,000 people and having a speech without a teleprompter and just being — and putting everything and yourself out there like that. I think that’s as transparent as everyone in Pennsylvania can see,” he said.

Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz will square off in their sole debate on 25 October.

The whole interview will air on NBC Nightly News at 6:30 EST on Tuesday.