A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided.

The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with some reservations. This comes despite the fact that former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr Oz toward the end of the primary.

Fox News conducted the poll between 22 and 26 July and interviewed 908 voters in Pennsylvania on 200 landlines and 708 cell phones with a margin of error of three percentage points.

Dr Oz faced a bruising primary against hudge fund executive Dave McCormick and right-wing Republican Kathy Barnette, while Mr Fetterman handily beat state legislator Malcolm Kenyatta and Representative Conor Lamb.

Mr Fetterman, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2018, is currently recovering after suffering a stroke at the end of the Democratic primary. The poll asked voters if they worried Mr Fetterman would be healthy enough to carry out the job effectively if elected, but 43 per cent of voters said they were “not at all” concerned.

But his campaign has consistently hit Dr Oz for primarily living in New Jersey and not actually living in the Keystone state.

At the same time, Dr Oz and the National Republican Senatorial Committee released its first ad on Thursday hitting Mr Fetterman for being soft on crime. But the Fox News poll showed that only four per cent of voters consider crime the most important issue to them. Like everywhere else, most voters care about inflation, with 27 per cent of voters calling it their biggest priority and 14 per cent say abortion is their biggest priority.