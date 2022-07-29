Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fox News poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holds wide lead over Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

The Democratic nominee holds a double-digit lead against the former television host

Eric Garcia
Friday 29 July 2022 14:48
Comments
(Getty Images)

A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided.

The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with some reservations. This comes despite the fact that former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr Oz toward the end of the primary.

Recommended

Fox News conducted the poll between 22 and 26 July and interviewed 908 voters in Pennsylvania on 200 landlines and 708 cell phones with a margin of error of three percentage points.

Dr Oz faced a bruising primary against hudge fund executive Dave McCormick and right-wing Republican Kathy Barnette, while Mr Fetterman handily beat state legislator Malcolm Kenyatta and Representative Conor Lamb.

Mr Fetterman, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2018, is currently recovering after suffering a stroke at the end of the Democratic primary. The poll asked voters if they worried Mr Fetterman would be healthy enough to carry out the job effectively if elected, but 43 per cent of voters said they were “not at all” concerned.

But his campaign has consistently hit Dr Oz for primarily living in New Jersey and not actually living in the Keystone state.

At the same time, Dr Oz and the National Republican Senatorial Committee released its first ad on Thursday hitting Mr Fetterman for being soft on crime. But the Fox News poll showed that only four per cent of voters consider crime the most important issue to them. Like everywhere else, most voters care about inflation, with 27 per cent of voters calling it their biggest priority and 14 per cent say abortion is their biggest priority.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in