SenatorJohn Fetterman returned to the United States Senate on Monday after treatment for depression kept him away for six weeks.

Mr Fetterman exited his car in his trademark black hooded sweatshirt, gym shorts and sneakers and placed his hand over his heart as he returned to the chamber ahead of votes on Monday afternoon.

Mr Fetterman posted a photo of his return to the Senate.

“It’s good to be back,” he tweeted.

The newly-elected Senator from Pennsylvania suffered a stroke last year shortly before the Democratic primary in May. Despite that, he still beat Republican television star and physician Mehmet Oz in the general election.

In February, Mr Fetterman checked into George Washington University hospital after he experienced lightheadedness but checked out shortly thereafter. But Mr Fetterman later checked into Walter Reed Medical Center in February to undergo treatment for depression.

Mr Fetterman’s return comes as the Democratic caucus grapples with the continued absence of Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, who has been out of the Senate for a similar time with shingles.

Last week, Ms Feinstein, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election, asked to be temporarily removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee as she recovers. This comes as Democrats hope to continue to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees.

Democrats have only 51 Senate seats, which means they need every Senator present to confirm Mr Biden’s nominees without Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Capitol Hill to break a tie.

Republicans for their part said they will not assist with Ms Feinstein’s decision to temporarily step aside.

“Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden’s most radical nominees to the courts,” Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted.

“I will not go along with Chuck Schumer’s plan to replace Senator Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee and pack the court with activist judges,” Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee tweeted. “Joe Biden wants the Senate to rubber stamp his unqualified and controversial judges to radically transform America.”