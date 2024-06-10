Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Senator John Fetterman and wife hospitalized after Maryland car crash

The Democrat from Pennsylvania suffered a brusied shoulder in the incident which took place on I-70

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 10 June 2024 23:23
Comments
Close
Senator John Fetterman and wife involved in car crash near MD-PA border

US Senator John Fetterman and his wife Giselle were hospitalized after being involved in a car crash in Maryland.

Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse that struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala on I-70 on Sunday, said Maryland State Police.

According to his office, Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder in the incident and both he and his wife were discharged on Sunday afternoon.

No details were given on any injuries suffered by Giselle Barreto Fetterman.

Officials say that a passenger in Fetterman’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the Impala, were both taken by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for medical evaluation.

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock,” a spokesperson for Fetterman’s office told The Independent.

Both vehicles were traveling west on I70 when the accident took place at around 8am.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing and no citations have been issued to anyone involved, said police.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in