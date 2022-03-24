Texas Democrat Filemon Vela resigning early from Congress
One of the first House Democrats to announce he wouldn't seek reelection in 2022 is leaving Congress early
Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas said Thursday he will soon leave office for a job in the private sector rather than finish what was already his final term in Congress.
The five-term South Texas congressman confirmed he was taking a job with Akin Gump, a law and lobbying firm. Vela, who was among the first House Democrats to announce he would not seek reelection in 2022, said he has not yet determined the date of his final day in office.
“I'm just ready to move on,” he said.
His plans to resign early was first reported by Punchbowl News.
Thirty other House Democrats are not seeking reelection, leaving their party's fragile majority in jeopardy heading into the midterm elections. Fifteen House Republicans are also retiring.
It will be up to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special election to fill the remaining months of Vela's term.
