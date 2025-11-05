Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cowabunga! The Democratic Blue Wave crashed onto the Jersey Shore, Virginia Beach, Rockaway Beach, Malibu and even the shores of Georgia and Miami.

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger did not just beat Winsome Earle-Sears: she crushed the Republican to become the first female governor of the commonwealth.

The same night, Jay Jones, the nominee for attorney general, overcame a scandal where he texted a Republican colleague likening the former Republican speaker of the House of Delegates to Hitler and calling the speaker’s children “little fascists” and won.

In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill overcame plenty of doubters and clocked in a double-digit victory for the governorship against Republican Jack Ciattarelli when polling either showed her within single digits or even in a dead-heat. In doing so, she defied gravity and New Jersey will elect a Democrat as governor for the third consecutive time since 1961.

Then there was Zohran Mamdani, the insurgent democratic socialist, who dislodged Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York to become the first Muslim mayor of New York City. And the Big Apple’s youngest in 100 years. Meanwhile, in Georgia, Democrats flipped two public service commissioner seats. And to boot, after years of being the butt of every joke, a Democratic candidate will advance to the runoff race to be mayor of Miami.

open image in gallery Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani gestures onstage after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025 ( REUTERS )

Added to that, California’s governor, Trump nemesis and presumptive 2028 presidential candidate Gavin Newsom capped the evening with a big win on his Proposition 50 ballot measure to create as many as five more Democratic congressional seats — countering a move made by Republicans in Texas.

There is no way to spin this: the American people sent a stinging message to Donald Trump in droves saying they are sick of his presidency just ten months in. Here are the four takeaways that should terrify the president, House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Senate GOP, and a reality check for Democrats.

Record turnout

Not only did Democrats turn out, they did so with record turnout. In New York City, voters saw the highest turnout since 1969. And it wasn’t just Mamdani-mania: the Washington, DC suburb of Falls Church, Virginia outpaced even their 2024 election performance. When The Independent showed Democratic Sen. Mark Warner the turnout in the afternoon, he was surprised.

“That’s positive for my team,” he said. Wanrer pointed out that voters in the northern part of Virginia were furious about Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency slashing agencies where they work.

“It was forever ago, but, you know, dismantling of USAID. A lot of those folks lived in Falls Church,” Warner told The Independent. “I mean, with this President continuing to push all the boundaries, I just don't think Virginians have signed up for that.”

The same can be said about New Jersey. In places like Middlesex County, which Kamala Harris won by only 8 points and incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy won by 13, Sherrill won by 25 points. In 2021, only 208,758 people voted in Middlesex. This time around, more than 262,000 people turned out.

Transphobia falls flat

Perhaps no ad scared Democrats in 2024 more than Trump’s ad targeting Kamala Harris for taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries for prison inmates, ending with the tagline “Kamala is for They/Them” but “President Trump is for you.” Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia, tried to hit Spanberger with an almost identical ad. But it didn’t play. In fact, a Washington Post/Schar School poll showed that only three percent of Virginians thought policies about transgender students was the most important issue. And AtlasIntel showed that voters in New Jersey and Virginia thought the Democratic candidate had a better approach to transgender rights.

Democrats of all stripes focus on one word: Affordability

In 2024, Trump largely won because of post-Covid inflation. Joe Biden said it would be “temporary.” That sounded flippant to many Americans and allowed Trump beat Democrats. Mamdani popularized it with his proposals to freeze rent, provide free buses and free childcare in New York.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told The Independent Mamdani’s campaign had a simple lesson: “That Americans care about what living costs them every day. Zohran put together an entire campaign around bringing down the cost of child care, groceries and transportation, and he's going to win on that.”

But Sherrill talked about the high costs of utilities on the campaign and the cost of housing.

Mike Madrid, a Latino political strategist who co-founded the Lincoln Project and has also worked for Democrats, said affordability resonates with Hispanic voters.

“AFFORDABILITY is prioritized WAY more than immigration,” Madrid said via text message. “Even the Lefty polls are showing immigration 5th among Latinos….5th!!”

Which leads to the next takeaway...

open image in gallery New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), is cheered by supporters as she exits the polling center after casting her vote on November 4, 2025 in Montclair, New Jersey ( Getty Images )

Mamdani excites–But the centrists dominate

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is fond of saying that Democrats are a coalition, not a cult. Look no further than the fact it took him months to endorse Mamdani. And Mamdani won a majority, but barely while Jeffries’ two former colleagues Sherrill and Spanberger, centrists who flipped red seats and ran as “National Security Democrats,” won by double digits.

And it kind of works for them. Unlike Republicans, who cost themselves numerous Senate seats and governorships in competitive states, Democrats somehow manage to balance their unruly caucus and can still compete in places where Trump wins.

Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist who worked for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, told The Independent Democrats cannot let that the word “affordability” slip from their lips.

“There is no one way to be Democrat,” she said via text message. “We need people like Zohran Mamdani who can inspire and bring out new voters who usually sit out off years. We also need leaders like Abigail Spanberger who will go into the reddest areas and convert Trump voters to support them. What they share in common is that they met voters where they are and talked about the number one issue in people’s lives: affordability.”

And for a takeaway within a takeaway: This is why after tonight, it is fair to say the Senate is in play for Democrats in 2026.

But now for some ugly truth...

Democrats have not fixed their Latino problem

Ok, Democrats, that’s enough sugar. Now it’s time to take some medicine. On the surface, it looks like Democrats made inroads with Latinos after Trump cut into their margins to build a multi-racial working-class coalition. New Jersey was ground zero for that in 2024 as he flipped the heavily Hispanic Passaic County. Sherrill put Passaic back in her column. It’s still too early to see if California Hispanics have swung back to the Democrats for Proposition 50.

But Madrid warned that Democrats still have some trouble ahead and warned how Latinos in New Jersey or Virginia and had low turnout in California so far.

“That’s the big story no one ever talks about,” he texted. “Pundits think half of us are voting for Republicans and the other half is voting for Democrats. What’s really going on is half of Latinos are voting against Democrats and the other half are voting against Republicans.”

As Inside Washington has said for years, both parties get the Latino vote wrong: Republicans think Catholicism and entrpreneurship will lure Latinos forever and Democrats think they will never vote for the GOP because of the Republican Party’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

But consider this homework for both Trump and Democrats. The Latino vote is up for grabs. Get to work now.