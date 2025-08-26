Trump facing backlash over flag-burning order - from his own MAGA supporters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has drawn criticism over his new executive order targeting flag-burning in the U.S. - even from his own supporters.

On Monday, the commander-in-chief said he would clamp down with the full force of the law on anyone who burnt the national flag, deeming it “uniquely offensive and provocative” tool that is used to “incite violence and riot.”

The Trump administration also accused foreign nationals of using it to impose violence against the American people.

“American Flag burning is also used by groups of foreign nationals as a calculated act to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans because of their nationality and place of birth,” the White House executive order wrote.

Those who participate in torching the flag should expect to face prosecution “to the fullest extent permissible under any available authority, it added.

open image in gallery President Trump holds up a signed executive order requiring the Justice Department to investigate instances of flag burning, in the Oval Office Monday ( AP )

Trump also called upon Attorney General Pam Bondi to prioritize the enforcement of the order “to the fullest extent possible” while being “consistent with the First Amendment.”

However, some conservatives argue that, no matter how offensive it might be, burning the flag is an act of freedom of expression. Therefore, prohibiting Americans from doing so would be a violation of the First Amendment.

Right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly slammed the order on X, writing, “I would never in a million years harm the American flag. But a president telling me I can’t has me as close as I’ll ever be to lighting one on fire. I am a free American citizen. And if I ever feel like torching one, I will. This is garbage.”

open image in gallery Trump’s order comes months follows months of anti-Trump, anti-Israel, and anti-ICE demonstrations ( Getty Images )

Former NRA spokesperson and radio host Dana Loesch posted: “Flag burning is vile, but the government has no right to control speech or expression.”

And Christian broadcaster and conservative Erick Erickson called out the unconstitutional nature of the order, writing, “This is actually not brilliant. While I agree with the sentiment, it is unfortunately well-settled constitutional law that burning the flag is a matter of free speech, and the executive does not get to create crimes.”

His comments came in response to a tweet from Nile Gardiner, a conservative contributor to British broadsheet The Telegraph, who wrote: “This is brilliant from President Trump.

“If you burn the American flag and hate America, you should also leave America and live somewhere else,” in response to a video of Trump signing the order.

During the Oval Office ceremony, Trump suggested a stiff sentence for flag burners.

“You burn a flag, you get one year in jail,” he said. “You don't get 10 years. You don't get one month. You get one year in jail. And it goes on your record, and you will see flag burning stopping immediately.”