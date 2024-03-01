Florida House passes bill to lower minimum age to buy a gun from 21 to 18

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Florida House of Representatives has passed a bill that would allow 18-year-olds to buy firearms, lowering the previous age minimum of 21.

The Republican-controlled state House passed the controversial measure that would permit 18-year-olds to purchase rifles and shotguns on 1 March in a 76-35 vote. The state Senate has not yet voted on the bill.

According to gun safety group Everytown, federal law mandates someone be at least 21 to buy a handgun from a licensed firearm dealer, however, it only mandates a person to be 18 to buy a long gun — including an assault weapon.

Opponents of the measure cited the 2018 Parkland shooting, in which a 19-year-old shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

Democratic state Rep Robin Bartleman slammed colleagues, saying “shame on us,” over lawmakers’ decision to “renege” the 2018 law — enacted shortly after the school shooting — that increased the gun-purchasing age to 21.

“We told the citizens of Florida that we were going to protect them,” she added.

In 2023, a federal appeals court upheld the state law, blocking a challenge from the National Rifle Association.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican state Rep Bobby Payne, argued that the bill supports rights laid out in the Second Amendment: “I’m not worried about our schools. Our schools are safe in Florida…What I’m worried about is my kids, my grandkids and your kids that can’t defend themselves because we’re restricting their rights.”

If passed, it would go into effect on 1 July.