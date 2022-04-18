A federal judge in Florida who was confirmed by the Senate between Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss and Joe Biden’s January 2021 inauguration has issued a ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control order requiring masks to be worn on interstate planes, trains and busses.

In a 59-page ruling, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle concluded that the CDC mandate exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and was issued in violation of laws governing administrative rules by US agencies.

Judge Mizelle, who the then-Republican-controlled senate approved on party lines on 18 November 2020 despite her having received a “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association, found that the CDC’s authority to “provide for ... sanitation” measures under the Public Health Service Act is limited to cleaning.

Her ruling granted a motion for summary judgement — a request for a case to be dismissed before trial — by a Republican-backed group called the Health Freedom Defence Fund, asking for the mandate to be overturned.

The order against the federal mask mandate is the latest attempt by a district judge appointed by Mr Trump to overturn one of the Biden administration’s policies, and comes after the CDC announced it would extend the mask mandate — which requires face coverings on interstate trains, busses, planes, and in airports, train stations and bus stations — until 3 May.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment